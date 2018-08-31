Hundreds of people forced to shower in a trailer for months will soon have hot water again.

News4 found out people living in the Georgetown condos in Green Hills should all have hot water again the second week of September.

Days after the News4 I-Team reported on the problem, work began to fix it.

Workers were there on Friday and the trailer for people to shower is still there.

Gas was shut off at the Green Hills complex after a gas leak in June.

Board members decided to upgrade everyone to electric in order to save money.