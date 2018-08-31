Work begins on condo complex without hot water after News4 I-Team investigation

 

Hundreds of people forced to shower in a trailer for months will soon have hot water again.

News4 found out people living in the Georgetown condos in Green Hills should all have hot water again the second week of September.

Days after the News4 I-Team reported on the problem, work began to fix it.

Workers were there on Friday and the trailer for people to shower is still there.

Gas was shut off at the Green Hills complex after a gas leak in June.

Board members decided to upgrade everyone to electric in order to save money.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.