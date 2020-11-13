Green Hill School transitions to 'remote learning' next week

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Wilson County Schools administration has moved Green Hill School in Mt. Juliet to “remote learning.”
The change will start on Tuesday and will continue until Friday. School officials said they hope for students “to return in-person Hybrid the week of 11/30 following Thanksgiving Break.”
Green Hill School will remain open on Friday, so teachers, students, and staff can get what they need to move to “remote learning.”
However, the middle students attending Green Hill School will not be impacted by this decision.
“The reason for this change in learning is due to an increasing number of students and staff affected by COVID-19, and out of the extreme caution for keeping our school community healthy,” Wilson County Schools posted on their Facebook page on Friday.
Meals will be available for students, and families in need are advised to email Melissa Evans at evansmel100@wcschools.com by 9 a.m. each morning. Food can be picked up from 11-11:30 a.m. at the sidewalk next to the outdoor eating area.
School officials are also helping with Internet service.
"For families who may be struggling with reliable access to the internet, please know that Green Hill High School’s parking lot has been made available as a hotspot for additional support during this time. Also, please notify your student’s teachers if your internet is not reliable so that we can provide learning packets as needed,” Wilson County Schools posted on their Facebook page on Friday.
