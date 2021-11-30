MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Wilson County school is mourning one of their own after a motorcycle accident over the weekend.
Each student that drives to Green Hill High School has their own assigned parking spot. But there was no vehicle in Gavin Cole’s spot Tuesday. Instead, it’s filled with flowers and messages from friends at the school about how he will be missed.
Over Thanksgiving weekend, Cole was in a motorcycle accident on Central Pike.
“He’s always smiling. He’s always you know keeping a positive attitude,” Green Hill High School coach David Glasscock said.
On Tuesday, his classmates remembered him at Green Hill High School.
“We’ll honor everything that Gavin stands for,” Glasscock said. “It was going to be his senior year this year.”
Glasscock has been coaching Cole since middle school. He had high hopes for the runner whose best event was the 400.
“This was gonna be the breakout year. There was no doubt,” Glasscock said. “He took a big step forward at the end of the year last year, finally had truly bought in.”
Now his friends and classmate are telling him to ride on and fly high. And thanking him for always putting a smile on their face.
“It was devastating,” Glasscock said. “You’re leaving the time of being grateful and thankfulness and family. And you’re finding out now one of your family is hurting.”
Cole will help save lives. He’s currently being kept on life support for the sole purpose of harvesting his organs to be donated.
