MOUNT JUILET, TN (WSMV) - A Green Hill High School student died in a motorcycle accident in Wilson County over the weekend.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Gavin T. Cole was driving a 2019 Kia Kawasaki Ninja while traveling eastbound on Central Pike.
THP said the driver of a 2013 Honda CRV was traveling North on South Rutland Road from Stockbridge Way when the vehicles T-boned.
The driver of the Honda reported no injuries to THP in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by THP.
Students at Green Hill High School are honoring Cole on Tuesday by decorating his parking spot. News 4 will have more on this part of the story on-air and online.
