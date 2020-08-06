WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Schools has announced its newest high school, Green Hill High School, will open for its first school year on August 17.
The comprehensive high school, located at 220 N. Greenhill Road, just north of Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, officially broke ground nearly two years ago, with the first footings and slabs were poured and created in March 2019, however.
Construction crews braved over 150 days of inclement weather throughout the project and were still able to hit the projected opening day target.
Five quick facts about GHHS:
- The total footprint that includes all facilities on campus is approximately 400,000 sq. ft. on the near 60-acre site.
- The budget for the project, including bonds, was approximately $107 Million. The authorization of financing was approved by the Wilson County Commission in August, 2018.
- It’s one of the largest public projects in Wilson County history.
- Green Hill High School is the largest facility within Wilson County Schools, with GHHS becoming the 5th high school in the district.
- Student capacity is approximately 2,000.
A public open house has not yet been scheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continued efforts to keep everyone safe. The school hopes to schedule one in the near future and also said it is possible an outdoor, socially distanced ribbon cutting may also happen very soon. A date, however, has not yet been announced.
The order of the interviews in the above video is as follows:
- Director of Schools, Dr. Donna Wright
- Deputy Director/CFO, Mickey Hall
- GHHS Principal, Kevin Dawson
