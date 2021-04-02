MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The little league ball fields in Mt. Juliet need an overhaul after flood waters damaged the sports park on March 28th.
So many have already stepped in to help.
Today, that includes members of the Green Hill High School football team.
“We have about 35 kids out here today,” says head coach Josh Crouch. “Several of them came with rakes and shovels. It's not hard asking them."
It wasn't hard for the kids to say yes, either. Despite having a free day away from school because of Good Friday.
"We have nothing better to do. No point in sitting down while our community is struggling. Fields are flooded. Kids want to play,” says Junior Ashton Rice.
So when Crouch offered up the opportunity, they pitched in.
“I try to model for them about being a part of your community, sacrificing for your community. Wearing work boots and getting their hands dirty is exciting to see from a group of 15 to 18 year-old kids," says Crouch.
The guys moved bleachers, raked dirt, broke rocks.
Whatever they were asked to do.
“We just want to help out. It was a hard time for us last week when this flooded. This is our hometown and we need to do everything that we can," says Junior Collin Jarrell.
It's a message of selflessness on a day that represents the ultimate sacrifice.
“It's fun seeing everybody out here working together," adds Rice.
“Things happen, it's mother nature. But of course, we'll build it back and get stronger," says Jarrell.
