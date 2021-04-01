NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Greek Independence Day celebration is set to happen today at Nashville's Parthenon replica.
The celebration will mark the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821 and starts Thursday at 1:30 p.m..
Mayor John Cooper will present proclamations to the spiritual leader of the Greek Orthodox Church in America and the Greek ambassador to the United States.
Nashville, often referred to as the "Athens of the South," is home to the world's only full-scale replica of the famous Greek Parthenon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.