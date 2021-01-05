NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Greater Nashville Realtors have set up assistance for those affected by the Christmas Day Bombing.
"As Realtors, we understand the importance of supporting each other in times of need," Brian Copeland, Greater Nashville Realtors president said. "We are in this community together, and it’s our job to help each other. We can help. We want to help.”
The Realtors Relief Foundation (RRF) is now accepting applications. According to the guidelines, assistance is available for qualified applicants toward one of the following options:
1) Monthly mortgage expense for the primary residence that was damaged by the Christmas Day Explosion or;
2) Rental cost due to displacement from the primary residence resulting from the Christmas Day Explosion. Relief assistance is limited to a maximum of $1,000 per applicant per household.
The deadline for application submission is January 31, 2021. Please note this assistance is for housing relief only; other expenses including second mortgages (home equity lines or loans), clothing, appliances, equipment, vehicle purchase, rental or repair and or mileage are ineligible for reimbursement under this program.
The recipient must be a full-time resident and U.S. citizen or legally admitted for residence in the United States.
All information provided on this form will remain confidential and will be available only to those who need to confirm eligibility for assistance and to those who process the assistance to be provided. This includes providing a copy of this application to the applicant's lender or landlord, if requested. It will not be shared with other parties for any other purpose.
In order to provide for a reasonable and equitable distribution of funds, assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. All grants are contingent upon the availability of funds. Grants will be jointly payable to the applicant and mortgage lender or landlord.
To Apply, click here.
