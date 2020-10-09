NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park may be too popular for their current infrastructure.
The park is putting out a survey to ask people how they can best help with the overcrowding.
Since 2009, park officials say annual visitation to the Smokies has increased by 32 percent.
Because of that, its trails, roads and parking lots are sometimes overcrowded.
A couple virtual meetings are being held to interact with park visitors.
You can learn more about the meetings or submit your responses online by clicking here.
