A great-grandmother was hit by a bullet New Year’s morning while with her family in their Antioch home.
The Rivera family was celebrating the holiday around the dining room table when they heard a loud pop.
The family looked up and saw a hole in the ceiling and a bullet on the floor.
“My grandmother was like something hit me, I’m hurt,” Guadalupe Ledesma Rivera said. “She was crying because it hurt so bad.”
Guadalupe’s 75-year-old great-grandmother, Aurora Rivera’s arm was grazed by the bullet.
“Since it’s coming straight down it could have hit our heads or something,” Guadalupe said.
Guadalupe says her niece was just inches away.
"My grandma was standing up in the chair and she was like laying on the chair,” Guadalupe said. "It could have hit her. It could have been worse."
Guadalupe says it may have been celebratory gunfire for the New Year.
"The police officers were telling us that people will just start shooting in the air for no reason,” Guadalupe said. “They said it’s going to be kind of hard to know who it was.”
Aurora shared a message for whoever pulled the trigger through her great-granddaughter.
"To inform that people to watch out what they do because right now it hit her and she's brave enough to take it but it could have hit a child,” Guadalupe said.
Aurora did not go to the hospital for treatment and says she is feeling better today.
