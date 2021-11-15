NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville grandmother claims she warned child services that she feared her great-grand daughter might be killed by her own parents. Adrienne Arnett told the NBC-affiliate in San Diego that 3-month-old Delilah was safely in the care of an aunt, until child services sent the baby girl back into the fateful care of her parents.
Those parents, 22-year-old Elizabeth Ucman, who her grandmother says is from Nashville, and 21-year-old Brandon Copeland pleaded not guilty tonight in the child’s death. They're charged with murder after Delilah was found unresponsive in the pair's San Diego apartment last week.
Arnett says the baby, at birth, was placed in the care of a great aunt in middle Tennessee, until child services returned Delilah to her parents and in less than two months, was dead.
