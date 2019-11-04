The Frist Art Museum has a new exhibit that makes children's books comes to life

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It doesn't have to be a painting by Picasso or a drawing by DaVinci to qualify as art.

The downtown Frist Museum proves that with an exhibit that children are likely to love.

At a new exhibit at the Frist Art Museum, Eric Carle's 50 years of creations come to life. His most famous work, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has been a hit with children since 1969. The book has sold 50 million copies world wide; that's a copy every minute for 50 years. 

Brown Bear, Brown Bear is another hit, teaching children colors and meanings to objects. 

At this exhibit, the longer you look the further you see. And the more a child develops. 

The exhibit runs at the Frist Art Museum through February.

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990.

