RANBURNE, ALABAMA (WSMV) -- 6-year-old Grasyon Smith had an extremely complicated surgery, and within five days was able to be discharged home.
On the morning of November 27th his mother, Jenny Smith, wrote on Facebook "He is happy! He woke up in a great mood! He is ready!"
Grayson was born with a one-of-a-kind genetic disorder causing him to be born with a long list of problems that included a hole in his heart, gap in his skull, and multiple bone deformities. His condition is so rare that doctors named the diagnosis after him, having been unable to find another child like Grayson.
Previous Coverage:
After making it through the most dangerous surgery of his life, which eased pressure on his internal organs and straightened his spine, he has steadily improved over the last five days, and shown great strides in recovery.
His mom also shared on Facebook that the surgeons are impressed with Grayson's rapid recovery.
When they discharged from the hospital Sunday just after noon, the family loaded up and drove home to Alabama, arriving late into the night, allowing Grayson to sleep in his own bed once again.
Monday morning the family's post showed Grayson in their home, with a gift from the Bikers Who Care group that provided a bucket-list Harley ride for him in October.
