NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Gray Television announced Tuesday that many of its television stations will partner with the Salvation Army to help raise funds following Saturday’s deadly storms.
Thousands of residents in Kentucky are without heat and water after deadly tornadoes ripped through the area, killing at least 64 people. At least 14 deaths have been recorded in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri.
“Our hearts go out to the thousands of people impacted by these horrific storms,” said Hilton H. Howell, Gray Executive Chairman, and CEO. “We know it will be a long road ahead for families and communities to heal. It is without hesitation that we partner with The Salvation Army as they always go above and beyond the call of duty when providing disaster relief efforts to survivors and rescue workers.”
The name of the partnership between Gray Television and The Salvation Army is called “Heal the Heartland.” Gray has already donated $100,00 to the initiative.
Gray Television, which is headquartered in Atlanta, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations across 113 local markets.
To make a momentary donation, text HLTORNADO to 51555. 100% of the donations will be used to help disaster survivors in those communities.
For more on the partnership, visit https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.