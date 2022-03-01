MAYFIELD, KY (WSMV) – A Graves County inmate is being praised for his heroic actions after he helped rescue victims from a candle factory after a tornado destroyed it on Dec 10, 2021. On Feb, 22, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office presented him with the Sheriff's Meritorious Award for his actions.

According to the GCSO, Marco Sanchez was on work detail at the factory the night of the tornado and was inside when it collapsed. GCSO says that after the factory’s collapse, Sanchez pulled victims from the rubble and rendered aid to others who were trapped and injured.

GCSO reported that Sanchez was trapped inside the rubble and suffered a broken leg and cracked ribs. Despite his injuries, he was able to crawl out from the rubble.

After the incident, GCSO says that Sanchez and several other injured people got a ride from a volunteer firefighter to the emergency room. After receiving treatment, Sanchez took a shuttle bus to a shelter that put him in contact with jail staff who took him back into custody.

“Mr. Sanchez had a lot of decisions to make that night. He could have made the decision to only save himself, but he didn’t. His actions likely resulted in other lives being saved,” GCSO said in a statement.”

After appearing in front of a judge, Sanchez chose to complete his sentence and is currently set to be released on March 1.