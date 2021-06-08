NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville grassroots group is speaking up even louder against a referendum set to be on the ballot on July 27 and it has to do with how much Nashville resident property taxes could rise.
The group is called “Save Nashville Now” It’s a coalition of several people and groups across the city who want to stop the referendum that people will cast their vote on next month.
“They want to roll things back to 2019 levels. if you recall, things were so bad in 2019 that over 1000 teachers walked out to call attention to the conditions in our classroom,” said Amanda Kail, the
President of Metro Nashville Education Association. The association joined with Save Nashville Now to put a stop to the referendum.
Kail is referring to the Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act; the referendum to limit property tax increases in Nashville. Kail says if the referendum passes, it will impact education in the city.
“It will create a reduction in our budget. That will mean you will have to get used to having your child in a maximum class size pretty much across the district. We will lose staff. We will likely not have funding for things like the arts, athletics,” Kail said. “I think if you ask most parents what they want at their schools? They would like for their kids to be in a smaller class where a teacher can give more one on one and attention. But if this referendum passes, that’s not going to be possible. We won’t have instructional materials; you’re going to have 35 kids in a room with a single teacher,” she added.
The grassroots group says it’s spent more than $250,000 on Ads and plan to spend more. The Ads have been running since Monday, June 7th and will continue to run until June 16, according to the group.
“It would not take a very high turnout of voters to win this election because it’s a historically low time and it’s a local election. People don’t vote that much in local elections. so we just want to make sure that people understand how much is at stake,” Kail said.
Kail said if the education system can’t count on a certain level of funding, then it makes it very difficult for them to plan effectively, that’s a very difficult situation for them to be in.
“We’re already trying to recover from years of underfunding where that’s already all too common in some schools. How are we going to move forward as a city? How are we going to do right by our kids? If that’s the future we’re building for them,” Kail said. “Kids deserve to have a classroom that has a teacher and the instructional materials necessary. And that’s what we’ve been fighting for. This referendum will roll all of that back and our schools will become just a shadow of what they were,” she added.
Kail says if the referendum passes, it will not only affect funding for education but first responders and many other public services.
“Everything from trash collection to parks to public libraries. All of those things,” Kail said. “In 2019 there were 50 openings in our 911 operator call center. I don’t think anyone wants to call 911 and have no one answer the phone,” she added.
Kail said it is important to make sure the city of Nashville has what it needs so that people can go about their day.
“The thing about the public sector is, you shouldn’t have to think about us,” Kail said. “But you still have to fund them. They don’t happen for free but people rely on those things and they want them,” she added.
Kail said people need to understand taxes in Nashville is some of the lowest in the state. She adds what’s happening is not a property tax problem but is an affordable housing problem.
“Nobody gets excited about paying their taxes but at the end of the day, the money has to come from somewhere. If we want city services, we have to pay for them. Now they’ve been really low; our taxes for a long time and so we need to raise them up. But if we can keep them at a regular level. then we don’t have to have big jumps of raising taxes. Because it will be where it needs to be,” Kail said. “What’s high are our property values. Because of gentrification, because of all this investment, the property values are really high. The percentage that is there for paying taxes is not that high. That’s what makes the problem,” she added.
The referendum to limit property tax increases in Nashville; Nashville Taxpayer Protection Act; is supported by a different group called “4goodGovernment.” They had previously tried to get the referendum on the ballot before and it failed.
