NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man walking on Interstate 65 in Crieve Hall died after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday Afternoon, Metro Police said.

Metro Police Spokesman Don Aaron said an unidentified 37-year-old man was sitting on the guardrail near exit 78. A Tennessee Highway Patrol saw the man and wanted to help him.

"Circumstances of this are unusual. State trooper wanted to help give him a ride off the interstate for his safety," Aaron said.

Investigation underway on I-65 near Harding Pl after MNPD officers,THP troopers & an off-duty Mt Juliet officer fatally shot a 37-yr-old man who had been walking along the Interstate. 2 southbound lanes of I-65 are open. Northbound lanes remain closed beginning at OHB. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 27, 2022

The trooper tried to talk to him, evening learning his name, Aaron said. However, the man, who had been arrested by Metro Police previously, pushed the trooper pushed away.

"Trooper thought the situation was going to be OK. He pushed away from the trooper and showed the box cutter, which escalated the situation," Aaron said.

A Mt. Juliet off-duty officer, who was driving by, saw what was happening and stopped to help. Aaron said the trooper and off-duty officer tried de-escalating the situation for 30 minutes. Aaron said the man had a box cutter in his left hand, and his right hand was in his pocket.

Around 2:30 p.m., he pulled his right hand out of pocket and had a shiny silver object, Aaron said. Aaron added it was an 'abrupt' movement and law enforcement was unaware of what he had.

"[He was] kind of aiming something at them," Aaron said.

That's when nine law enforcement members, including six Metro Police and two THP troopers, fired at the man.

Aaron said the silver was not a gun.

"Don't know what silver object was," Aaron said.

Aaron said no tasers were deployed, and the officer did have a taser on standby. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation on the officer-involved shooting. Metro Police will release body camera footage in the near future.

Due to the investigation, both the southbound and northbound sides of Interstate 65 were closed at Exit 78. TDOT officials said traffic would be diverted off the interstate at Old Hickory Blvd. To avoid congestion, click here.

The scene isn't expected to be cleared until later tonight. — myTDOT (@myTDOT) January 27, 2022

Around 3:45 p.m., two southbound lanes reopened according to TDOT however, the northbound lanes will remain closed starting at Old Hickory Blvd.

This incident is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.