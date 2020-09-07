NASHVILLE, TENN (WSMV) - Small locally owned music venue can get up to $100,000 each to help through the financial crisis caused by the pandemic. It's grant money, not a loan.
Live music with an audience is hard to find these days in Nashville. So many small venues have gone silent or are holding concerts via streaming only. Metro government has earmarked 2 million to help small local clubs stay alive until they can fully reopen.
Council member Courtney Johnston sits on a board that helped determine how to divide up money from the federal government. It's money from the CARES act.
"Our live music venues are the heart and soul of what Nashville is. We're music city," she said.
Small live music venues can apply immediately for the grant money.
Nashville's music venues have largely been shut down since March. Many were facing extinction.
"They have been closed the longest and they will be closed the longest," Johnston said.
She estimated that around 15 to 20 Nashville venues might qualify; places like Exit Inn, Station Inn, Third and Lindsley, The Basement, The End, Springwater and The Five Spot.
To qualify for up to $100,000, the venues must be independent, locally owned, with less than 5 million in annual receipts. At least half of the income must come from ticket sales or a cover charge.
Unlike restaurants, Johnston said, music venues don't have many ways to make up lost income when patrons can't come inside.
"They can't pivot. They can't go to a "to-go" model for live music. They are really limited to what they can do, and so they've lost 90% of their revenue," she said.
The venues can get up to two months operating expenses - not including payroll - up to a limit of 100,000 dollars each.
Council member Sandra Sepulveda hopes more help is coming to "save the stage."
"It's our hope that the state and federal government can step in and do more," she said.
The 100,000 dollars is emergency money; it's not enough to make the venues whole, Johnston said, but hopefully enough to keep them afloat for a couple more months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.