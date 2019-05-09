CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are getting $12,000 to help with motorcycle safety efforts.
Last year 168 people died in motorcycle crashes in Tennessee. In Clarksville there were over 100 motorcycle crashes, four of them being fatal.
The Clarksville Police Department has been awarded a specialized motorcycle enforcement grant through the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
The grant will be used for education, training and enforcement efforts.
Officers will be stepping up enforcement efforts in hot spot locations, identified through analysis of crash data and citations.
