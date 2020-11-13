NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're not someone who can work from home, you know how important transportation is to keeping your job.
For some, just getting to work stands in the way of staying employed.
A new program coming to our state is designed to change that.
Tennessee is getting a $270,000 grant to rethink transportation.
“What we will be using these funds for is to conduct a statewide study effort to design a process that will allow us to provide transportation services to those most in need, specifically those who are looking for employment,” said Preston Elliot.
Elliot works for the Bureau of Environment and Planning. He says the goal is to create free or reduced-cost transportation to work or job training in the communities that need it the most.
“What this allows us to do is look for opportunities," Elliot said. "Let’s say in West Tennessee — we could target a specific functionality with the trip delivery or specific agency or program.”
Similar systems are already in Knoxville and the Tri-City’s.
Elliot says over the next six months his team will be canvassing Tennessee.
“Access to jobs is often times that cost for transportation," he said. "This effort is really to remove that barrier.”
Nashville MTA also received $180,000 in funding. That money will go toward community outreach and the proposed North Nashville Transit Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.