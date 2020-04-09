NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A federal grant has been approved to help more Davidson County families with their utility payments during the COVID-19 National Emergency.
The Metropolitan Action Commission received approval for families with higher incomes to qualify for assistance. The Low Income Home Energy Assistant Program (LIHEAP) provides one-time help to cover the cost of utility payments.
“Some households have lost all income or had a reduction in pay due to either the March tornado, COVID 19 or both. We are grateful that more residents will qualify for help which will hopefully be one less concern on the minds of our customers,” said Cynthia Croom, Executive Director of Metro Action.
Here are the new LIHEAP guidelines:
|Members in Household
|Annual Household Income Limit
1
|$22,843
|2
|$29,971
|3
|$36,900
|4
|$43,928
|5
|$50,956
|6
|$57,985
|7
|$65,013
|8
|$72,041
To apply for help, Davidson County residents can complete an application by:
- Filling out an application available here on the agency’s webpage or at their drop box location at their main office (800 2nd Avenue North, 37201)
- Customers may also call the office (615-862-8860, ext 70100) to request an application to be sent by mail or request by e-mail (maccustomer@nashville.gov)
