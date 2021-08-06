NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - To some ticket-holding IndyCar fans’ disappointment, their grandstand seats were missing Friday.

Fans packed the grandstands Friday on the first day of the Music City Grand Prix. “We’re avid race fans,” Jim Luganani explained. “We go to lots of races across the country. We’ve done a lot of firsts, and it’s always great to have the seats you think you’re going to me in when you come to the race.”

Lugannani and friend Dave Lemm opted for what they thought was the best seat at the track: Grandstand 6, right on the first turn of the race. “Because that's where most of the action’s going to happen,” Lemm explained.

But, what they saw when they walked up Friday morning, stopped them in their tracks. “It was shocking,” Lugannani said. “When we walked up and it was no Grandstand 6.”

Grandstand 6 was incomplete. “Part of it was built, but part of it wasn’t and it was like, ‘What was going on?’” Lemm said. It was still missing rows of chairs when our cameras showed up around 5:30 Friday evening.

Grandstand 6 ticketholders were given tickets for grandstand 7, and a $10 food voucher. A spokesperson for the Grand Prix sent News4 the following statement.

“We sincerely apologize to our fans who were inconvenienced by the construction not being completed on Grandstand 6. We did accommodate them in an adjacent grandstand, but understand their frustration with the situation that we share."

“The main thing is what happens tomorrow because we’re in a better grandstand in Grandstand 6 than 7,” Lugannani explained, adding that they were told by race organizers that the grandstand would be finished by Saturday.