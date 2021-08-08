NASHVILLE, TN(WSMV)- Fans will be able to sit in grandstand 6 on race day in downtown Nashville. Grandstand 6 has been fully completed overnight according toe Big Machine Music City Grand Prix representatives.
Up until Sunday that particular grandstand was incomplete. Fans who has tickets there had to watch practice and qualifying from different seats. Grandstand 6 ticketholders were given tickets for grandstand 7, and a $10 food voucher.
For Sunday race officials announced that promoters will be issuing a refund to the primary purchaser for the two of the three days that they were moved to different seats.
There will be a guest services tent located in Lot N near Grandstand 6 for additional questions. Grandstand 6 patrons can also email the promoters at tickets@musiccitygp.com for additional inquiries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.