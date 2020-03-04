MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Most people impacted by the tornadoes are trying to pick up the pieces of their lives.
However, there are others that are hurting, knowing their loved ones have died.
Derek Hardy-Moore called his grandparents a constant shining light in his life.
"If I could give a picture definition of what Godly is, it would be a picture of my grandparents," he said.
Hardy-Moore said he gave his grandparents lots of reasons to have grief. However, they continued to be there for him.
Hardy-Moore's grandparents were killed when a tornado ripped through Mt. Juliet. As Hardy-Moore remembers his grandparents, he now has one goal for the rest of his life.
"I just hope that I can be half the man my grandfather was and I think we'll be alright," he said.
