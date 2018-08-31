LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - For three-and-a-half years, a family has mourned a young girl, taken from them by a bullet while she slept.
"She was an honest kid," said Minnie McReynolds of Lebanon. "She loved people. She had bars set for her life. When I say bars I'm not talking about penitentiary and jail bars. My baby had real bars set."
Work hard and excel at what you do. Those were the key lessons McReynolds passed to her young granddaughter C'Asia Patton.
"She wanted to grow up and be a pediatrician," said McReynolds. "I told her you've got to believe in yourself. You can be what you want to be. They robbed her of all that cause of their night of fun."
McReynolds and C'Asia were living at a home on Sycamore Street in Lebanon when in January 2015, C'Asia was hit by a bullet in a drive-by shooting. When she was killed, C'Asia was only 13 years old.
Police don't believe she was intentionally shot.
"There's no apology they can give me cause it won't bring my baby back," said McReynolds. "I don't want to hear that these guys are sorry. They're sorry for one reason. They got caught."
In July, Joseph Hendry plead guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years. Thursday, two more men plead guilty to facilitation of second degree murder, with Marvin Bryant given 12 years and Timothy Wade given 15 years.
"It was nowhere adequate enough for my grandbaby's life," said McReynolds. "I wanted something much, much heavier for all of them. They were very deserving of it. I would hope they would be given a sentence where they don't walk on the face of society again. People like that don't deserve to be out here. Wherever they're heading is where they need to be, and that's where they need to stay. Go on and lay down."
Despite her disappointment at the sentencings, McReynolds is keeping memories alive of that young girl with big plans.
"I tell the other kids, 'no, don't be like C'Asia,'" she said. "Be your best and C'Asia will be happy."
