GREENEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Friday that Zella Linklater, who was reported missing Thursday afternoon, has been found safe and her grandmother is now in custody.
The TBI reported Zella and Belinda Wilson ere located in the woods. Wilson is now in custody after being charged with custodial interference and child endangerment.
UPDATE: Very good news to share! Zella Linklater has been found safe. She and her grandmother, Belinda Wilson, were located in the woods. pic.twitter.com/JV0tlmh8Hv— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 27, 2020
Zella had last been seen on Thursday afternoon in the area of Bumblebee Lane in Chuckey, a community in Greene County, wearing a red dress and snow boots.
On Friday morning, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department charged Wilson with custodial interference and child neglect/endangerment.
Here are additional photos of Zella. She is 3’6”, 50 lbs. with blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red dress and snow boots.If you have seen Zella or have information on her whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Greene Co. Sheriff’s Dept. at 423-798-1800 pic.twitter.com/JHvSjO0JTs— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 27, 2020
Here’s a picture of Belinda Wilson. She is 54-years-old, 5’6”, and 180 lbs. She has grey hair and hazel eyes. If you have seen Wilson or Zella Linklater, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800. pic.twitter.com/NmhpyeuDOA— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 27, 2020
