NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was able to stop two would-be purse thieves by causing a big commotion after being approached.
Metro Police say in an arrest affidavit that two men, Samuel Colon Morente, 28, and Mario Colon Morente, 23, approached a woman getting into her vehicle and attempted to grab her purse off of her shoulder with force.
After causing a big commotion, two of the victims grandchildren came outside to help fight off the two men. A stick was then used to attempt to fight off the two additional family members.
Both suspects fled the scene when more family came out to assist.
Both also showed back up at the scene and were positively identified and arrested.
