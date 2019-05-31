SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Mary Sue Hosale, Michael Cummins' grandmother and one of the victims in the deadly Westmoreland slayings, has been released from the hospital.
Hosale was found alive inside a home on Charles Brown Road in April and had suffered blunt force trauma to the head. Details surrounding her release and recovery are not clear as of yet.
Eight people were killed in what was deemed the deadliest homicide in Tennessee in over 25 years.
