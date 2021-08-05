NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Music City Grand Prix will be a big boost to Nashville's tourism and hospitality industry.

More than 140,000 people are expected to pack downtown with tickets sold in all 50 states and internationally. It's set to be one of the biggest events in Music City in the last year and a half.

"I'm not sure I have seen any event in a really long time that has the buzz around this city that this Grand Prix has," said Butch Spyridon, the President & CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.

It's the first time an Indy Car race has turned Nashville's streets into a temporary track around some of our most famous landmarks... and hopefully not the last. "This is the time of year where we start to slow down... back to school, not a lot of conventions," explains Spyridon. "So having a big event that we hope becomes an annual mainstay for Nashville is huge to have it in August."

The tourism that the Grand Prix will bring in is a much-needed boost for hotels and restaurants that have been struggling during the pandemic.

The NCVC is still crunching the numbers, but with tens of thousands of tickets sold to Sunday's race, the tourism dollars will be crucial to our downtown economy.