NTT INDYCAR race 'step closer' to coming to Nashville

Fans at the Chevrolet Riverfront Stage during the 2018 CMA Music Festival in downtown Nashville.

 Hunter Berry/CMA

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Music City Grand Prix will be a big boost to Nashville's tourism and hospitality industry.

More than 140,000 people are expected to pack downtown with tickets sold in all 50 states and internationally. It's set to be one of the biggest events in Music City in the last year and a half.

"I'm not sure I have seen any event in a really long time that has the buzz around this city that this Grand Prix has," said Butch Spyridon, the President & CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.

It's the first time an Indy Car race has turned Nashville's streets into a temporary track around some of our most famous landmarks... and hopefully not the last. "This is the time of year where we start to slow down... back to school, not a lot of conventions," explains Spyridon. "So having a big event that we hope becomes an annual mainstay for Nashville is huge to have it in August."

The tourism that the Grand Prix will bring in is a much-needed boost for hotels and restaurants that have been struggling during the pandemic.

The NCVC is still crunching the numbers, but with tens of thousands of tickets sold to Sunday's race, the tourism dollars will be crucial to our downtown economy.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.