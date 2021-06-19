NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today is Juneteenth, and to celebrate the national museum of African American music held a grand opening.
The museum says it specifically chose this date for the opening ceremonies, because of its symbolic meaning. Juneteenth marks the day slaves in Texas learned they were free. People at the museum say it's also a way to show music city, how much they've contributed to the industry.
Senior Director of Education and Exhibits said, "It's music city so if we're going to be music city we have to truly represent the music diversity of music city so we're here."
The day also included the premiere of a block party at 5th and Broadway. The museum was 22 years in the making.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.