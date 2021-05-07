NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Grand Ole Opry is opening to full capacity for the first time since the start of the COVID pandemic.

The Grand Ole Opry announced it would open to full capacity on May 14. This date will be the first time in more than a year that the Grand Ole Opry will be at full capacity.

Lady A, Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Ryan Hurd, Keb' Mo', Carly Pearce, Chris Young are just some of the artists coming to the Grand Ole Opry.

Additional tickets have been made this spring and summer. To get tickets, click here.

During the pandemic, WSM produced "Opry" Saturday night with no audience.

In October, the Grand Ole Opry welcomed its first audience in seven months because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.