NASHVILLE (WSMV) - We're about 24 hours away from the return of a live audience inside the Grand Ole Opry for the first time since March.
It's the kickoff to the 95th anniversary celebrations of the Grand Ole Opry and a perfect time to bring back its fans.
Since March, the show went on, but to an empty theater because of COVID-19. The venue's been live streaming concerts for its viewers.
Nashville and all of Grand Ole Opry's fans were thrilled when the venue announced Opry members Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, Terri Clark and Lorrie Morgan will take the stage in front of 500 guests on Saturday, October 3rd.
The venue says its worked out safety plans with Vanderbilt University Medical Center Health and the plans have been approved by Metro Public health.
Those 500 guests and Opry members will have new guidelines to follow including:
- Guests and staff will wear masks at all times
- Temperature checks for staff and artists
- Enhanced cleaning with a lot of focus on high touch areas
You can still tune-in for the show's live streaming at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Find more information on how to stream by clicking here.
News4 will re-air the show on Sunday at 11:05 p.m.
