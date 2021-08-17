NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Just how old is the Grand Ole Opry? Five thousand shows worth! The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate their upcoming, historic 5,000th Saturday night broadcast on October 30th, 2021.
The special evening of music will have performances from
- Bill Anderson
- Vince Gill
- Jeannie Seely
- Connie Smith
- The Gatlin Brothers
- Chris Young
In addition, the Opry opened a limited-time exhibit at the Acuff House, taking guests from the first Grand Ole Opry broadcasts and covering special moments from milestone broadcasts. The exhibit features artifacts and photos from current Grand Ole Opry members, including Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, Trisha Yearwood, and many others and items from some of the Opry’s earliest stars, including Roy Acuff, DeFord Bailey, Minnie Pearl, and more.
WSM began airing the show that would become the Grand Ole Opry in 1925 as a radio show before expanding to television and digital streaming platforms. It has continued to produce original shows for 5,000 Saturday nights through the Great Depression, World War III, two Nashville floods, and most recently, the global pandemic.
The ticketed show will also be available to stream live on Circle. To purchase tickets for the 5,000th celebration show on October 30th or purchase tickets for the Grand Ole Opry tour featuring the “Opry Memories” exhibit, click here.
