NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Grand Ole Opry is helping the victims of the deadly flooding.

Artists Lauren Alaina, Rodney Crowell, Laine Hardy and Michael Ray took to the Opry stage to raise money for the victims.

The Opry is partnering with the Community Foundation. To donate, click here.

WSMV partners with Red Cross to help those impacted by Tennessee flooding WSMV is partnering with the red cross to get help to those impacted by the Tennessee flooding. All money donated will go to assist those affected. You can scan our QR Code in this article or the banner on the home page to donate.

In total, 20 people were killed in the catastrophic Humphreys County flooding.