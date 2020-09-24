NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A live audience is set to return to the Grand Ole Opry on October 3.
Since March, they’ve been live streaming concerts.
The October 3rd concert show will include Dierks Bentley, Terri Clark, Vince Gill, and Lorrie Morgan.
"It'll be an intimate audience seeing what's being beamed out around the world that night and they'll be here to celebrate 95 years of WSM and the Grand Ole Opry,” Dan Rogers, Vice President and Executive Producer of The Grand Ole Opry said.
Changes to how the venue will operate include:
- Exclusive to 500 ticketed guests
- Physically distanced seating, allowing those in the same group to sit together but distanced from others
- Mandatory masks for all guests, Opry House operations and production staff
- Designated restrooms, entry and exit points
- No food or beverage service
- Temperature checks for all staff
- Enhanced cleaning practices
"Hopefully, this is the next step in that normalcy and then the next step will be, of course, growing our show because we ultimately want to return to the Opry everyone knows and loves,” Rogers said.
Rogers told News4 those who previously had tickets before the venue paused live audience shows will be given priority for the upcoming concert.
They are expected to update ticket availability information for the October shows on their website.
