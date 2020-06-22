Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium to reopen for tours on Friday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting this week, tours will resume at the Grand Ole Opry.
On Friday, the Grand Ole Opry will reopen for tours and daytime self guided tours will resume at Ryman Auditorium as well. However, safety remains the "top priority" for Ryman Hospitality Properties.
"We’ve put together best-in-class safety procedures and training with our parent company Ryman Hospitality so that you can explore what country music has to offer, safely," Grand Ole Opry posted on Facebook on Monday.
Visitors will be advised to do the following:
- wear masks for the protection of everyone during the tour
- operating with limited capacity and a reduced number of guests during each backstage tour.
- social distancing is recommended when visiting/touring the Opry House.
Grand Ole Opry said its "cleaning protocols and precautions have been elevated above the recommended requirements."
For more on the Grand Ole Opry reopening, click here or to book a tour.
