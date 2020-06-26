NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two legendary Nashville music venues will open their doors to the public once again starting today.
The Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium will reopen for public tours starting Friday after closing their doors during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you’re planning a visit to either one, keep in mind you will be required to wear a mask, capacity will be limited and social distancing will be enforced.
For details on public tours at the Ryman, click here:https://ryman.com/tours/
For details on public tours at the Grand Ole Opry, click here: https://www.opry.com/tours/
