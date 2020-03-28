NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Grand Ole Opry member Jan Howard has died, according to a tweet from the Opry.
Howard was 91. Her death comes 15 days after her 91st birthday.
“It almost seems like an accident that I became a singer, but I’m so thankful for it.” - Jan HowardSo are we, Jan. You’re forever a Grand Lady of the Opry and of our hearts. Tonight’s show is dedicated to Jan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2drh7JsNR— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) March 29, 2020
Tonight’s show at the Grand Ole Opry will be dedicated to Howard. The show can be seen on News4 tonight at 9 p.m.
