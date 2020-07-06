Country music and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels passed away on Monday morning at Summit Medical Center. He was 83.
Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke.
Daniels' body will be escorted to Sellars Funeral Home in Mount Juliet on Monday afternoon. Daniels will be escorted by officers from I-40. Those wishing to pay respects can line Mount Juliet Road from I-40 to the railroad tracks between 2:15 and 2:45 p.m.
Daniels lived on Twin Pines Farm in rural Wilson County. He was born on Oct. 28, 1936, in Wilmington, NC.
He was best known for his signature song "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." Over the course of his career, Daniels received numerous accolades, including his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
“Charlie Daniels was a reverential innovator. He was a fiddle-playing bandleader, like King of Country Music Roy Acuff. His music fused the immediacy of Southern Rock with the classic country storytelling that he heard as a child in Wilmington, North Carolina. He brought new audiences to country music, pointing people to the sources even as he explored the edges. He was also a delight to be around, always with wife Hazel at his side. Just as fiddler Johnny did in the famous song, Charlie Daniels beat the Devil," said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame, in a statement.
“There are few artists that touched so many different generations in our business than Charlie Daniels did. Today, our community has lost an innovator and advocate of Country Music. Both Charlie and Hazel had become dear friends of mine over the last several years, and I was privileged to be able to celebrate Charlie’s induction into the Opry as well as tell him that he was going to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. I will always remember the look of sudden shock and delight on his face as he realized he would be in the Hall of Fame Rotunda for the ages. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this sad time," said Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association CEO in a statement.
According to the RIAA, Daniels’ lifetime record sales exceeded 13.5 million units. This put him in the ranks with musical legends like Paul Simon, John Lennon, Natalie Cole, Yes, the Temptations, and Jefferson Airplane. When Daniels was signed for $3 million by Epic Records in New York in 1976, the contract set a record for a Nashville act. Over the course of his career, Daniels had nine Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum albums. Super Hits went double Platinum, Million Mile Reflection went triple Platinum, and A Decade of Hits went quadruple Platinum. His longform video, “Homefolks and Highways” went Gold while his single, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” became a Country Music rarity, achieving Platinum certification. It was the CMA Single of the Year in 1979 and earned the Charlie Daniels Band a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group. It crossed over to become a Top 5 pop smash as well. Daniels was also named CMA Instrumentalist of the Year in 1979. The Charlie Daniels Band won CMA Instrumental Group of the Year Awards in 1979 and 1980, marking a total of four CMA Awards throughout his career. Daniels became a Grand Ole Opry cast member in 2008 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.
Daniels placed 34 songs on the Billboard Country charts. In addition to “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” his other Top 10 hits were “Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye” (1985) and “Boogie Woogie Fiddle Country Blues” (1988). “Uneasy Rider,” one of his Country chart-making singles, was also a Top 10 pop hit in 1973. Besides “The Devil Want Down to Georgia,” which went No.1 Country and No. 3 pop in 1979, other pop successes were his 1975 singles “The South’s Gonna Do It Again” and “Long Haired Country Boy,” both of which became staples of his live shows. He also charted in the pop Top 30 with “In America” (1980) and “Still In Saigon” (1982). His earliest songwriting success came in 1964 when his co-written “It Hurts Me” became a Top 30 pop hit for Elvis Presley.
Prior to gaining solo stardom, Daniels was a session musician, mostly in Nashville for artists including Marty Robbins, Claude King, Flatt & Scruggs, Pete Seeger, Leonard Cohen, Al Kooper, Ringo Starr and, most famously, Bob Dylan. Daniels can be heard on Dylan’s Nashville Skyline, Self Portrait, and New Morning albums of 1969-1970. In 2014, he released Off the Grid – Doin’ It Dylan, a collection of Dylan songs rendered Daniels style.
Among Daniels’s most impressive accomplishments was the 1974 launch of his Volunteer Jam. These annual, multi-artist, multi-genre extravaganzas, sometimes stretching past 10 hours in length, became must-see musical spectacles for thousands. Country legends such as Ray Price, Roy Acuff, Bill Monroe, Alabama, Vince Gill, and Tammy Wynette have shared bills with acts as diverse as Ted Nugent, B.B. King, James Brown, Billy Joel, Eugene Fodor, Little Richard, Steppenwolf and Don Henley. The Volunteer Jam Tour, including The Charlie Daniels Band, The Outlaws, and The Marshall Tucker Band toured the United States in 2007.
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Charlie Daniels. Charlie was a proud supporter of the Nashville Predators and we are so grateful for his love over the years. Our hearts are with his wife Hazel, his loved ones, and the country music community. 💛 pic.twitter.com/wCerMwRgkx— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 6, 2020
Daniels helped to shine the spotlight on the many causes that are close to his heart.
The city park in Mount Juliet is named in Daniels' honor - Charlie Daniels Park.
. @CharlieDaniels was a kind, supportive man, strong in his faith, and always looked after the #MtJuliet community. My prayers are with his family, many friends, and all who worked by his side. He will be missed, and I’m grateful for his efforts to raise our community up. pic.twitter.com/EX7DCLTkTz— Capt. Tyler Chandler (@TylerJChandler) July 6, 2020
He was a staunch supporter of the military and gave his time and talent to numerous charitable organizations, including The Journey Home Project, that he founded in 2014 with his manager, David Corlew, the help veterans of the United States Armed Forces.
He was also involved with the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at MTSU.
