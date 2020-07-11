NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Grand Ole Opry took to Twitter that the show Saturday night is going to be dedicated to Charlie Daniels.
Tonight’s show is dedicated to Opry member @CharlieDaniels ❤️ #Unbroken— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) July 12, 2020
Charlie Daniels passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.
The dedicated show will air on News4 Sunday night at 10:35 p.m. following News4 Tonight.
