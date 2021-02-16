NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Grand Ole Opry House will be closed until Thursday because of severe winter weather in our area.

Officials originally posted a closure for Monday, but have since extended the update on Tuesday morning.

This closing is one of dozens of businesses that closed their doors because of the weather.

TDOT crews continue treating roads through teen and single-digit temps TDOT crews are going to continue treating the roads throughout Monday night even as temperatures are going to drop into the teens and single digits in some middle Tennessee areas.

