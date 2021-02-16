NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Grand Ole Opry House will be closed until Thursday because of severe winter weather in our area.
The Grand Ole Opry House will be closed through Thursday, February 18th due to inclement weather.— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) February 16, 2021
Stay safe & warm, Opry family! ❄️
Officials originally posted a closure for Monday, but have since extended the update on Tuesday morning.
This closing is one of dozens of businesses that closed their doors because of the weather.
TDOT crews are going to continue treating the roads throughout Monday night even as temperatures are going to drop into the teens and single digits in some middle Tennessee areas.
Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates on closings and severe weather making its way across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
A 4WARN WX Alert remains in effect today, Wednesday and Thursday for dangerously cold temperatures, risky travel conditions and another round …
