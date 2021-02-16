Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Grand Ole Opry House will be closed until Thursday because of severe winter weather in our area. 

Officials originally posted a closure for Monday, but have since extended the update on Tuesday morning. 

This closing is one of dozens of businesses that closed their doors because of the weather. 

Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates on closings and severe weather making its way across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. 

 

