NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Grand Ole Opry is returning to the national spotlight on Sunday when it celebrates being almost a century old.
Hosted by Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton, the special will take a look at country hits of today while also taking a step back in time to the music that started it all and shaped the genre nearly a century ago.
“It’s been a tough one out here in terms of just working to keep the opry on the air and working to keep everyone safe out here," said Dan Rogers, VP and Executive Producer of the Grand Ole Opry. "So it is kind of a great exhale to know that we were able to, even though it’s not the exact show I would have envisioned for 95 years of the Opry, we were still able to work together and have that Opry spotlight for two hours on NBC.”
95 years of country music will be celebrated with an NBC special at 9 p.m.
