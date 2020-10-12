NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Grand Ole Opry announced Monday they will be bringing back Friday night performances along with expanding shows to two hours.
These changes will go into effect November 6.
The Opry, celebrating their 95th anniversary this month, will continue to have in-venue audiences that remain in compliance with operating plans developed with the Nashville Public Health Department that include socially distanced seating, mandatory masks for all guests and staff, as well as enhanced cleaning practices.
For more information on shows and tickets, visit the Opry's website.
