NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 11 counts including charges of possessing a firearm after a 3-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
According to U.S. Attorney Don Cochran's Office, 27-year-old Kedrick Ross was indicted Wednesday and charged with drug distribution and firearms offenses.
Ross was initially charged in a criminal complaint on October 2 with two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
The indictment charges Ross with three counts of being a convicted felon in possession of firearms; three counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute marijuana, methamphetamine and Xanax, within 1,000 feet of an educational institution; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine, within 1,000 feet of a public housing complex; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and two counts of obstruction of justice.
According to the indictment, on December 13, 2018, Ross, a convicted felon, was in possession of a Glock .40 caliber handgun, 208 grams of marijuana, and a mixture of methamphetamine near the Watkins College of Art in Nashville.
On May 29, 2019, Ross was in possession of a Glock 9mm handgun and a Glock .45 caliber handgun, marijuana and methamphetamine, while in the Cumberland View Public Housing development.
The indictment also alleges that on September 9, 2019, Ross was in possession of a Glock .40 caliber handgun while in possession of methamphetamine, with intent to distribute. This firearm was determined to have been the same firearm that caused a gunshot wound to the head of a 3-year-old child on the same day. The boy was last listed in critical condition.
The indictment also alleges that Ross obstructed justice during the investigation of this incident by attempting to persuade an individual to falsely claim that this firearm belonged to a deceased individual.
If convicted, Ross faces up to life in prison.
