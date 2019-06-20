HARTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained an indictment for a Trousdale County man in connection with the death of his girlfriend at their residence on Sulphur College Road last year.
According to the TBI, Special Agents began investigating the December 2018 death of Dwanna Mayfield on May 28, 2019, after an autopsy showed the woman's death was homicide by strangulation.
During their investigation, TBI Special Agents developed information leading to Mayfield's boyfriend, Jimmy Lee Scruggs, 59, as the person responsible for the crime.
On Monday, the Trousdale County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Scruggs with one count of first degree murder.
Agents arrested Scruggs Thursday, June 20, 2019, and booked him into the Trousdale County Jail, where he was being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.