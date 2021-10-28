SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A grand jury returned 13 counts of indictments against a Shelbyville man in connection with two Middle Tennessee shootings, including murder in August.

A Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments against Samuel Earl Rich for three counts of first-degree murder, one count of especially aggravated robbery, one count of felon in possession of a weapon, and one count of theft.

The indictments for Rich come after the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation determined that he was responsible for the shooting death of 22-year-old James William Warner, of Shelbyville.

Metro Police said a Metro Water crew discovered the body of James William Warner on Aug. 14. Warner, who is the nephew of State Rep. Todd Warner, had been shot to death. Warner's office was raided in January.

On Aug. 15, TBI agents and deputies took Rich, who is the son of Bedford County General Sessions Court Judge Charles L. Rich, into custody in connection with the death of Warner.

On Aug. 13, TBI special agents started the investigation into the shooting of a woman in Shelbyville. During this week, a Bedford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Rich with seven criminal counts of attempted first-degree murder.

On Thursday, law enforcement transferred Rich from the Bedford County Jail to Davidson County. However, he is facing additional charges and is still being held on custody without bond.