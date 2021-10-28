Samuel Rich
TBI

SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) -  A grand jury returned 13 counts of indictments against a Shelbyville man in connection with two Middle Tennessee shootings, including murder in August.

A Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments against Samuel Earl Rich for three counts of first-degree murder, one count of especially aggravated robbery, one count of felon in possession of a weapon, and one count of theft.

The indictments for Rich come after the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation determined that he was responsible for the shooting death of 22-year-old James William Warner, of Shelbyville.

Metro Police said a Metro Water crew discovered the body of James William Warner on Aug. 14. Warner, who is the nephew of State Rep. Todd Warner, had been shot to death. Warner's office was raided in January. 

Three employees placed on administrative leave after lawmakers homes, offices raided

On Aug. 15, TBI agents and deputies took Rich, who is the son of Bedford County General Sessions Court Judge Charles L. Rich, into custody in connection with the death of Warner. 

On Aug. 13, TBI special agents started the investigation into the shooting of a woman in Shelbyville. During this week, a Bedford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Rich with seven criminal counts of attempted first-degree murder.

On Thursday, law enforcement transferred Rich from the Bedford County Jail to Davidson County. However, he is facing additional charges and is still being held on custody without bond.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.