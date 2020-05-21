WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County high schools have announced graduation plans for the Class of 2020.
According to a release, principals from Wilson County high schools collaborated to form a plan to accommodate a traditional graduation ceremony given the current circumstances. Restrictions and modifications have been put in place that comply with current state health guidelines.
The updated plan significantly reduces student and family volume, and also allows for the rescheduled June graduation dates to happen.
The finalized graduation plans for Wilson County high schools are below. Basic restriction details and split graduation times involving three Wilson County high schools are also listed.
Lebanon High School
- LHS will conduct two ceremonies on Tuesday, June 16 on their football field.
- Students with last names that start with letters A-K will graduate at 4:00 p.m.
- Students with last names that start with letters L-Z will graduate at 8:00 p.m.
- Each graduate is getting 4 tickets and 1 parking pass.
Mt. Juliet High School
- MJHS will conduct two ceremonies on Thursday, June 18 on the their football field.
- Students with last names that start with letters A-M will graduate at 10:00 a.m.
- Students with last names that start with letters N-Z will graduate at 2:00 p.m.
- Each graduate is getting 4 tickets and 1 parking pass.
Watertown High School
- WHS will conduct one ceremony on Saturday, June 20 at 10:00 a.m. on their football field.
- Each graduate is getting 4 tickets.
Wilson Central High School
- WCHS will conduct two ceremonies on Friday, June 19 on their football field.
- Students with last names that start with letters A-L will graduate at 4:00 p.m.
- Students with last names that start with letters M-Z will graduate at 8:00 p.m.
- Each graduate is getting 4 tickets.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place during these ceremonies for students and guests.
In the event of inclement weather, ceremonies would be moved to school gyms. If inclement weather happens, guest tickets per graduate would be reduced from 4 to 2.
Principals from each high school have been, and will continue to be, in contact with seniors and their families for any additional instructions and guidelines.
