NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Graduation is different this year for every high school class in the country.
Tennessee is no exception and at Lead Academy in Nashville, they're finding a way around the coronavirus.
It's a proud moment for any high school senior when they announce college will be part of their future. While COVID-19 made traditional graduation ceremonies impossible, it couldn't infect the achievement.
Mariam Hannah will be attending the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in the fall. She came to America from Egypt four years ago.
"When I came I was really starting from scratch," she said. "I knew it was going to be difficult, but I just kept going and I'm so glad I'm now here."
