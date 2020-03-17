CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is making sure its students don't miss a morning meal during its closure due to coronavirus concerns.
Starting Tuesday, March 17, CMCSS will provide free breakfast and lunch to individuals under the age of 18 until Friday, March 20.
Breakfast will be handed out between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and lunch will be between 10 a.m. and noon. Meals will be distributed by a grab-and-go, curbside method, according to the school's Facebook post.
Free meals will be handed out at the following locations:
- Barksdale Elementary
- Burt Elementary
- Byrns Darden Elementary
- Glenellen Elementary
- Moore Elementary
- Ringgold Elementary
- Kenwood High School
- Montgomery Central High School
- Northeast High School
- Northwest High School
- West Creek High School
School officials say the child receiving the meal needs to be present at the distribution site. Meals cannot be eaten at the schools.
Students who participate in the F.U.E.L. program may pick up bags Tuesday-Friday of this week from 2-6 p.m. at Hilldale United Methodist Church, Hilldale Baptist Family Life Center, New Providence United Methodist Church, and Hillcrest Baptist, according to the school's Facebook post.
For more information, head over to the school system's website.
