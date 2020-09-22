Gov. Bill Lee granted each county in our state the ability to issue mask mandates based on their own perceived risks.
The executive order that gave that power to county leaders is set to expire next week.
News 4 asked the governor's office that order will be extended. His office responded with the following statement:
"COVID-19 has created both a public health and economic crisis and the governor weighs a number of factors in determining whether to extend an executive order. Next steps will be announced at the appropriate time.”
Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.
